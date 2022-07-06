Man killed after being hit by Jeep

SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead and a driver is injured after a crash involving a pedestrian and a Jeep early Tuesday morning.
At 12:30, Bexar County Sheriff's Office responded to the intersection of Potranco and Sundance Crest for a crash.
Officials believe the driver of a Jeep tried to swerve and avoid a man in the road, but the man was hit and died at the scene. The Jeep then rolled onto it's side, which injured the driver.
The driver was taken to the hospital and is not expected to face charges, officials say.