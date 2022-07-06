Man killed after being hit by Jeep

A man is dead and a driver is injured after a crash involving a pedestrian and a Jeep on the city's west side, officials say.

At 12:30, Bexar County Sheriff's Office responded to the intersection of Potranco and Sundance Crest for a crash.

Officials believe the driver of a Jeep tried to swerve and avoid a man in the road, but the man was hit and died at the scene. The Jeep then rolled onto it's side, which injured the driver.