What investigators found searching through Uvalde shooter's belongings

Investigators have now catalogued evidence collected from the gunman's home, cell phone, and the truck he crashed near Robb Elementary.

Example video title will go here for this video

UVALDE, Texas — Investigators combing through the Robb Elementary shooter's belongings collected weaponry worth thousands of dollars.

Law enforcement officials found 20 boxes of ammunition, at least 17 30-round magazines, and an AR-15 style rifle - all in addition to the munitions the gunman used inside the school.

A judge allowed law enforcement to search the home the shooter lived in, the truck he crashed outside the school, and a cell phone officers found next to his body.

"You add all that up and it's about $5,000," said Greg Shaffer, a former special agent for the FBI. "I know he worked in the restaurant industry and lived at home, so he didn't have a lot of expenses. Still, that's a lot of money to spend on those kinds of weapons."

It's not clear where the shooter got the money to pay for these munitions.

He turned 18 on May 16, just eight days before he entered Robb Elementary and killed 19 fourth-grade students and their two teachers.

On May 17, he legally purchased a Smith & Wesson M&P 15 rifle. The next day, he bought 375 rounds of ammunition. On May 20, he purchased the Daniel Defense M4 V7 rifle he used inside the school.

In the immediate aftermath of this shooting, calls are growing louder for lawmakers to raise the minimum age to purchase an assault rifle from 18 to 21.

Shaffer, now CEO of a security consulting firm, said investigators are almost certainly following a money trail.