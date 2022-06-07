2 dead after single-engine plane crash in Karnes County, launching federal investigation

The victims were identified as a 32-year-old Texas pilot and a male minor.

SAN ANTONIO — Federal transportation officials are investigating a Monday plane crash about 50 miles southeast of San Antonio that killed both people onboard, including the pilot, according to Texas Highway Patrol.

The pilot was identified as 32-year-old Carin Kopecki, a native of Hobson in Karnes County. The passenger was identified only as "a male minor."

The two were aboard a single-engine Cessna aircraft that was making its way to Kenedy Airport when it crashed while nearing its destination around 3:30 p.m. A cause wasn't immediately provided by authorities.

First responders from the Karnes County Sheriff's Office, Karnes County EMS and multiple local volunteer fire departments.

Officials with the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are conducting the investigation.

---

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.