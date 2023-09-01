Three people killed in crash on the north side

The accident happened around 10 p.m. Sunday night at the intersection of Thousand Oaks and Alamo Blanco.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Three people were killed, including a child, after a crash on the north side of San Antonio.

The accident happened around 10 p.m. Sunday night at the intersection of Thousand Oaks and Alamo Blanco.

Police said it appears the driver of an SUV was traveling north on Thousand Oaks and when it hit a red vehicle. The red vehicle then crashed into a pole.

A man, woman and child inside the red vehicle were killed. Two other people in the SUV were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

None of the victims have yet been identified and police are still investigating this accident.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.