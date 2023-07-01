New gym opens in Seguin catering to amputees

"I want them to feel comfortable and that they have a chance to be a little bit more themselves."

Example video title will go here for this video

SEGUIN, Texas — A new gym in Seguin is opening Sunday with the goal of providing a welcoming experience to those needing special adaptations.

Jayden Dennis spent Saturday getting ready to open his new gym, Flex-Abled (2896 Huber Rd, Seguin, TX 78155) for the first time.

"I got flex-abled up and running because I wanted to give people, you know, adaptive athletes a place to feel comfortable, to learn and to grow and to succeed," Dennis said.

Dennis said he realized the need for a different kind of gym after his own experiences.

"I used to compete or train at commercial gyms;" he said. "I would always get weird looks."

An accident working on a ranch when he was 16-years-old cost him his hand and changed the course of his life.

"It feels silly, but I'm grateful I did lose my hand, because I don't know where I would be,” he said. “But you know, my calling is to help people in need. and it feels good to be able to know that and give and help other people."

Dennis is also a certified personal trainer and a competitive powerlifter.

"I've done three competitions so far," he said. "I competed under USAPL, which is the United States Powerlifting Association."

He hopes to use his own exercise experience to guide others, special needs and able-bodied alike.