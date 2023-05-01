Police warn of kidnapping scheme in the San Antonio area

They call you and say a loved one has been kidnapped, then demand money for their safe return.

Example video title will go here for this video

SCHERTZ, Texas — A local police department is warning about a twisted new scheme to get money from you.

They say someone calls, telling victims their loved one has been kidnapped, then demands money for their safe return. Only, it’s not true.

Schertz Police are investigating several incidents that happened on Wednesday.

Police say they received a call from a bank teller saying a customer had handed them a note which said her daughter had been kidnapped.

The customer was in distress and believed the cartel had kidnapped her daughter. While investigating that incident, a second person received a similar phone call and flagged down officers for help.

The victim could also hear a woman screaming for help in the background, making the call seem even more real.

Both victims were in the process of sending over the money when they were able to verify that both of their loved ones were, in fact, safe.

Schertz police says the schemers will demand their victims stay on the line while trying to get money from them.

This prevents victims from calling police or checking on their loved one’s safety for themselves.

Schertz police reached out to the Fusion Center and learned there has been an influx of these types of calls in our area.

In a statement, Schertz police writes:

“Be careful to not let your emotions have you do something that may cause undue financial anguish without objectively looking at the situation.”

To avoid this kind of scheme, the National Institute of Health has some tips:

Look at the area code, if it’s not from the area, that could be an indication it’s fake Calls don’t come from the “kidnapped” person’s phone and they go through great lengths to keep you on the phone If you find yourself receiving this kind of phone call, try to slow the situation down Try to call, text or contact the alleged victim on social media or on another phone