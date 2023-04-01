SAPD officers shoot at man while responding to report of armed threat on west side, McManus says

The victim, a 44-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

SAN ANTONIO — An unidentified suspect is hospitalized in critical condition after San Antonio Police Department officers shot him at a west-side motel while responding to reports of an armed man threatening others Wednesday evening, officials say.

Police initially responded to the 1400 block of Culebra Road around 7:30 p.m., but didn't find anyone with a firearm, according to SAPD Chief William McManus.

A short time later, police received another report of "a man in a parking lot arguing (and) waving a gun around." McManus said officers responded to that scene, a motel, and found the suspect back in his room.

"One officer walked up, knocked on the door, the first thing that came out of the door was a gun," he said.

At that point, McManus said, it's believed two officers opened fire and struck the man multiple times. McManus didn't say if the suspect fired at all.

The shot suspect was identified only as being 44 years old. The officers involved have each been with the department for six years, and will now be placed on administrative duty per procedure.

McManus added the suspect has a history of law enforcement run-ins but did not elaborate. SAPD is expected to be at the scene for several hours Wednesday night as they continue to investigate.

This is the first incident involving on-duty SAPD officers discharging their firearms in 2023.

