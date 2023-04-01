BCSO cadet arrested after reportedly choking girlfriend, officials say

The victim told the suspect that she wanted to go back to her hometown which started an argument, officials said.

SAN ANTONIO — A Bexar County Sheriff's Office cadet was arrested after he reportedly choked his girlfriend following an argument Tuesday, officials said.

Around 5:40 p.m., deputies responded to the 7000 block of Culebra for an assault involving the cadet, officials said.

The victim told deputies that Ricardo Gutierrez got mad after she told him that she wanted to go back to her hometown, which started an argument. As the argument escalated, Gutierrez choked the victim until she couldn't breathe, then left the scene to report for work at BCSO.

The victim who's in a relationship with Gutierrez then called 911.

When BCSO learned of the reported assualt, Gutierrez was interviewed then taken into custody for assault-family-choking/strangulation and booked into the Bexar County Jail.

Gutierrez has been with BCSO since Oct. 31, 2022 and was waiting for detention academy to begin, officials said.

Sheriff Javier Salazar terminated Gutierrez from the BCSO and officials are investigating.