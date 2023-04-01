Man ran inside south-side bar for help after being shot multiple times, police say

It happened just after 2 a.m. on the 3400 block of Roosevelt Ave.

SAN ANTONIO — Police say a man ran inside a south-side bar for help after being shot multiple times.

It happened around 2:14 a.m. on the 3400 block of Roosevelt Avenue at Mustang Sally's, according to police.

Police are still searching the area for the suspect, who ran away on foot after the shooting.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police are still investigating exactly what happened.

It's not clear if the shooting happened outside of the bar or somewhere completely different.

This is a developing story.

