Man charged with murder for allegedly shooting his ex-girlfriend, police say

Initially, police didn't have a description of the shooter, but now they have someone in custody.

SAN ANTONIO — A man has been arrested after police say he shot and killed his ex-girlfriend on Friday.

More details have emerged about what happened that morning.

38-year-old Aaron Lee has been charged with murder.

Court documents show the victim, 36-year-old Ashley Jones was in the car with a friend parked at a home on North San Gabriel on the west-side at around midnight Friday.

That's when they say Lee pulled up to the passenger side where Jones was sitting and began arguing with her.

At some point, the documents show Lee pulled out a handgun and began firing at the passenger door of the car.

Jones was shot twice in her right abdomen while her friend was shot twice in his back.

Despite being shot, her friend drove to the Baptist Neighborhood Hospital to try to get help.

Sadly, that's where Jones died. Her friend was taken to BAMC with non-life-threatening injuries.

A sergeant initially said a woman also tried to steal the shot up car.

No update on if that person is facing any charges.

Lee has also been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in addition to the murder charge.

