SAPD: One man dead after shooting near downtown

Police have provided few details about the investigation so far.

SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead and no one in custody after a Tuesday-evening shooting just north of downtown, San Antonio authorities say.

According to officials with the San Antonio Police Department, officers arrived to the 800 block of Euclid and found an unidentified man in a vehicle dead from multiple gunshot wounds. It's unknown if there were any other passengers in the car during the gunfire.

SAPD officials say they don't have information on a potential suspect as of yet, and continue to investigate as of Tuesday night.

This is a developing story. Check back with KENS5.com for updates.

