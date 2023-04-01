1 injured in house fire on the city's far north side

The homeowner was found unconscious on the bottom of the stairs, and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

SAN ANTONIO — One person was transported to the hospital following a house fire on the city's far north side Wednesday afternoon, officials say.

The San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 2100 block of Oak Bend just before noon for a reported fire.

Officials said when they arrived, they found smoke coming out of the roof and other parts of the house. When crews entered the structure, the fire and smoke was so heavy that the crews could not see.

In fact, SAFD Fire Chief Charles Hood said those conditions are the most dangerous that crews can operate in.

The homeowner was found at the bottom of the stairs, which had burned away, and was taken to BAMC in 'extremely' critical condition, SAFD said. A cat was also found, but the cat's condition was not given.

SAFD speculates that the fire could have been smoldering for several hours, but they will be investigating further.