New RGV hospital hoping to find future workers at San Antonio hiring fair

The event is set for Tuesday afternoon at a northwest-side hotel.

SAN ANTONIO — Driscoll Children's Hospital is working to hire staff for its new location opening in the Rio Grande Valley in the spring of 2024—and the system has its eyes set on the Alamo City.

Hospital officials will host a recruitment event on Tuesday at the Embassy Suites along Landmark Parkway, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The new facility, located in Edinburg, will bring much-needed specialty care for children in a medically underserved community.

"Recognizing the tremendous connectivity between San Antonio and the Rio Grande Valley, we are here to tell our story and invite those health care professionals that are from South Texas to come home and help make a difference in the communities we serve," Matt Wolthoff, president of Driscoll Children's Hospital RGV, is quoted as saying in a news release.

The soon-to-open hospital is expected to be staffed by more than 700 employees, and will open with 119 available beds for young patients.

"Half a million children that are in the Rio Grande Valley, they deserve to have their own freestanding children's hospital," a Driscoll spokesperson said. "It's about bringing all that acute and specialty care to them at home."

To RSVP for the San Antonio hiring event, click here.

>MORE LOCAL NEWS:

>TRENDING ON KENS 5 YOUTUBE:

---

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.