San Antonio airport teasing 'BIG' announcement

Even Mayor Nirenberg is putting the city on notice.

SAN ANTONIO — Usually when we're trying to make out what's flying in the sky above us – a bird, a plane or Superman – it's because the object is so small we find ourselves squinting.

We apparently won't have to squint very hard to make out the impact of a Thursday announcement being teased by the San Antonio International Airport on social media.

"ATTENTION SAN ANTONIO," the airport posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, Wednesday evening. "Something BIG will be announced tomorrow. #flySAT."

No other details have been provided by city aviation officials, but the post on X doubled down by saying: "An announcement like no other..."

Even Mayor Ron Nirenberg is putting the city on notice about whatever is expected to be revealed Thursday afternoon.

What could the announcement be? It's difficult to say. The city is in the midst of building a massive $2.5 billion terminal it says will double the facility's number of total gates, and airport officials have announced new nonstop flights in recent months to major cities like Boston, Guanajuato and Oklahoma City.

More recently, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz appeared at the airport to push for direct flights from the Alamo City to Ronald Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., saying San Antonio is the largest market without such service to the U.S. capital.

Whether or not the airport's extra-fanfare announcement has anything to do with the above, we'll find out at 1 p.m. on Thursday.

