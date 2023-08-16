Suspected laundry room fire destroys north-side home

Officials say there were some guns and ammunition inside the home which made loud, popping sounds when the flames reached them.

SAN ANTONIO — Firefighters battled a blaze just north of downtown early Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out in the 1000 block of Clydeville Road near E Nakoma Drive just before 4 a.m.

When first responders arrived at the home, they found heavy fire in the laundry room inside the garage and part of the home. They fought the fire from the outside of the home. Officials say there were some guns and ammunition inside the home which made loud, popping sounds when the flames reached them.

Everyone made it out of the home safely, and no pets or people were injured. Investigators believe the fire originated in the laundry room but it is too dangerous to go back inside right now because the roof is beginning to collapse.

The garage was completely destroyed by the fire, and the home suffered significant damage as well.

No word on any injuries or the dollar amount of damage caused by the blaze.

This is a developing story.

