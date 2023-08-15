Woman found dead along I-37 at Loop 1604, SAPD says; northbound lanes closed

Officials say they don't know if the woman was pushed out of a moving car or if she was hit.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A woman was found dead in the middle of I-37 on the far south side Tuesday morning, resulting in a closure of northbound lanes near Loop 1604, according to San Antonio police.

The discovery was made by police around 10:30 a.m., according to authorities. It's unknown as of yet if the unidentified woman was pushed out of a moving car or if she was hit while on the highway.

Officials have closed the highway near Loop 1604, and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back with KENS5.com for updates.

>MORE LOCAL NEWS:

>TRENDING ON KENS 5 YOUTUBE:

---

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.