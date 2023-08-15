Gun found in 3-year-old's backpack at Pre-K 4 SA facility, SAPD says

It's unknown as of yet if any charges will be filed.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio authorities are investigating after they say a teacher at a west-side school found a handgun in the backpack of a 3-year-old girl Tuesday morning.

Child Protective Services was notified about the discovery, according to officials with the San Antonio Police Department (SAPD). It happened at a Pre-K 4 SA center along the 1200 block of Enrique Barrera Parkway.

The girl was apparently "not aware" the firearm was in her backpack, SAPD said. The teacher notified an off-duty SAPD officer working at the school when she found it around 8:30 a.m.

SAPD says they have been unable to reach the toddler's father so far. It's unknown as of yet if any charges will be filed, but the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back with KENS5.com for updates.

