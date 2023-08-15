Drive-by shooting leaves 17-year-old and dog injured, SAPD says

When police arrived on the scene they found the teen on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.

SAN ANTONIO — A 17-year-old man is injured with multiple gunshot wounds after a drive-by shooting on the southwest side Tuesday morning, according to San Antonio Police.

The incident occurred at the 2800 block of Mosscircle Drive at 8:38 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say a mother and son were sitting in their garage enjoying coffee when a silver Sedan drove down the street and on the way out started shooting at the two individuals.

When police arrived on the scene they found the teen on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.

The teen's 56-year-old mother was not shot during the incident. However, their dog was struck and Animal Care Services arrived on the scene to treat their dog for injuries.

A bullet also struck the house behind the victim's house where a woman was hit by shattering glass from a broken window.