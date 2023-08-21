Police investigating two fatal shootings within minutes of each other, less than five miles apart

Detectives in Pleasanton coordinated with Jourdanton Police Department Officers and determined that both scenes were connected in some way.

ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas — Police in two cities just south of San Antonio are investigating after they discovered two separate fatal shootings happened within a few minutes of each other and less than five miles apart.

Officers in Pleasanton received multiple calls for shots fired in the 100 block of N Mansfield around 2 a.m. Monday. Police arrived at the location within just a few minutes of the call and found multiple residents outside of their homes claiming they had heard the gunshots.

Police found the victim on the ground in front of a home at the location, unresponsive and with multiple gunshot wounds.

Emergency workers began life-saving measures, but the victim did not survive. He was identified as Ross Cruz Jr, 18, of Pleasanton.

Detectives and the Texas Rangers were called to the scene to investigate.

The Jourdanton Police Department also received a call for a shooting at the 500 block of Elm Street about 20 to 30 minutes before this fatal shooting.

The victim found on Elm Street in Jourdanton was also found shot multiple times. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. He was later identified as Jorge Erosa, 23, of Jourdanton.

Detectives in Pleasanton began to coordinate with Jourdanton Police Department Officers to try and figure out if both scenes were connected in some way. They later confirmed that the two were, in fact, related.

Jourdanton Police and Pleasanton Police are now working closely together along with help from the Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety Ranger Division.

If you have any information in regards to these two murders you are asked to please call Pleasanton Police Department Lieutenant Haren at (830) 569-3869 or Jourdanton Police Department at (830) 769-3434 Lieutenant Kaufman.