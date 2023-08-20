SAPD: Two teens shot in drive-by shooting at west-side party

A 17-year-old and 18-year-old were both hit by the gunfire.

SAN ANTONIO — Police are searching for a suspect who shot two teens in a drive-by shooting at a party on the west-side late Saturday night.

Officers responded to the 4400 block of W Martin Street near NW 24th Street around 11:35 p.m. for reports of a shooting in progress.

When police arrived at the home, there was a party going on inside the house. Police say that two teenagers inside were hit by bullets when someone opened fire on the party. A 17-year-old and 18-year-old were both hit by the gunfire, one in the leg and the other in the head and arm. They were both taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Officers found several shell casings on the street outside the home.

Police have very little information on the suspects at this time but will continue their investigation.

MORE LOCAL NEWS

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.