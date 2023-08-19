Family of woman killed earlier this month offering $10,000 reward

Desiree Fisher's body was found with multiple gunshot wounds on August 4th on the cities Southeast side.

SAN ANTONIO — On August 4th, San Antonio Police received a tip from a passerby that a body with trauma was found on the side of a road on the Southeast side near the area of Southcross Ranch and Side Saddle Drive.

Initial reports say that police suspected foul play. The medical examiners officer identified the woman as 24-year-old Desiree Zaria Fisher, who died from multiple gunshot wounds.

The family is seeking justice for Desiree, and says not having answers to who did this is like waking up to a nightmare every single day.

"We are offering a $10-thousand dollar reward for any information leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible. You can remain anonymous. It's horrible. It's waking up to a nightmare every single day, our whole entire family has been shattered. We can't grieve properly because we don't know what happened. There are so many questions." says Fisher's mother.

The family is asking anyone with information, even a small detail to please call police.