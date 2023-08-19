x
16-year-old dies after found near Tube Chute Dam in New Braunfels

Credit: Matt Gush - stock.adobe.com

SAN ANTONIO — A 16-year-old male has died after found near the Tube Chute Dam in New Braunfels on Saturday afternoon, according to a press release.

Officers were called to the scene at the New Braunfels Tube Chute for a reported missing person around 3 p.m. Saturday. 

The release says at 5:20 p.m. the teen was discovered by river-goers in the area just above the Tube Chute Dam. Emergency crews arrived to the scene and was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. 

Officials say there was no indication that foul play or alcohol was a factor. 

The release says detectives are investigating whether a pre-existing medical condition may have contributed to this incident. 

