16-year-old dies after found near Tube Chute Dam in New Braunfels

SAN ANTONIO — A 16-year-old male has died after found near the Tube Chute Dam in New Braunfels on Saturday afternoon, according to a press release.

Officers were called to the scene at the New Braunfels Tube Chute for a reported missing person around 3 p.m. Saturday.

The release says at 5:20 p.m. the teen was discovered by river-goers in the area just above the Tube Chute Dam. Emergency crews arrived to the scene and was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officials say there was no indication that foul play or alcohol was a factor.