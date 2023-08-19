16-year-old dies after found near Tube Chute Dam in New Braunfels

SAN ANTONIO — A 16-year-old male has died after found near the Tube Chute Dam in New Braunfels on Saturday afternoon, according to a press release.
Officers were called to the scene at the New Braunfels Tube Chute for a reported missing person around 3 p.m. Saturday.
The release says at 5:20 p.m. the teen was discovered by river-goers in the area just above the Tube Chute Dam. Emergency crews arrived to the scene and was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Officials say there was no indication that foul play or alcohol was a factor.
The release says detectives are investigating whether a pre-existing medical condition may have contributed to this incident.