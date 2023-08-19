Man shot by BCSO deputy trying to flee after disturbance at sports bar

It happened just before 1 a.m. on the far northeast side of town.

SAN ANTONIO — An investigation is underway after a Bexar County Sheriff's deputy shot a suspect on the run after a disturbance at sports bar.

BCSO was called out to the Time Out Sports Bar on the far northeast side of town around 12:51 a.m. Saturday for reports of a disturbance at the bar.

According to the deputies, a man who was seen with a gun was asked to leave the bar.

When deputies arrived, the people involved in the disturbance disbursed. The man who allegedly had the gun, jumped into the passenger seat of a black Nissan and took off. Deputies followed and tried to pull over the car, but the woman driving did not stop.

BCSO began to follow the car and saw the two passengers bail out and run off.

BCSO tells us the suspects were trying to jump over a fence near the 7000 block of Bronzerock Drive as deputies narrowed in on them. Officials say the suspect with the gun swung around with the gun in his hand and that's when the deputy shot him in his lower body.

He was taken to BAMC.

Deputies deployed a taser at the other man on the run but it is not clear if that suspect was hit. According to BCSO, that man and the woman who was driving the car have been arrested.

Deputies say another man who was in the car is stil on the run.

If you have any information on who that man is, please call the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

