'One thing after another' | Residents worried about shootings at northeast-side apartment

SAN ANTONIO — Residents at a northeast apartment complex are on edge after another shooting.

Violence plagues the Merida Apartment Homes on Loop 410, according to tenants.

Monday morning, a 21-year-old man was injured in a shootout.

Police were called to the apartment complex at around 4 a.m. Investigators say two groups of people got into an argument, and gunfire erupted.

The victim, who was shot in the leg, was able to make it to his apartment before officers arrived, police said.

He was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

This comes just months after a baby was killed during a domestic dispute.

“It’s just one thing after another,” said Crissy Horton.

In April, just days after Horton moved in, 8-month-old Rosalie Martinez was shot and killed at a nearby apartment.

“It’s absolutely tragic,” said Horton. “I was surprised, and it also made me question my decision to rent at this apartment complex. I had no idea I was living on murder row.”

Horton says she moved from Idaho to get away from the cold. She and her husband picked San Antonio so they could be near the VA hospital.

Ironically, she feels their health is now at risk.

“I have thought, ‘God, what if a bullet comes flying through the wall?'” Horton said.

Over the past week, police have been called to the complex nearly a dozen times for reports of assault, car thefts and family disturbances.

Horton says the property owners need to do more. She would like to see security guards patrolling at night, and says the gates should be closed.

“I think that would help a lot,” said Horton. “Especially for people who are randomly shooting down the Loop and trying to find an apartment complex to get lost in.”

KENS 5 called the Merida Apartment Homes leasing office, but employees said they were unable to comment.