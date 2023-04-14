Family of baby killed by gunfire looking for justice

Relatives say the baby's mother had been assaulted before.

SAN ANTONIO — Family members affectionately called eight-month-old Rosalinda Martinez "Pumpkin."

The round faced baby appears happy in family photos of better days.

But now her loved ones are planning for her funeral and asking questions about whether there will be justice for the little girl who they said never had a chance.

Police say Rosalinda was shot to death Tuesday during a domestic dispute in a north east side apartment.

Investigators say the child's 21-year-old mother and 20-year-old father were arguing over possession of a handgun when it went off.

The child died. The mother was injured.

Relatives rushed them to the nearest hospital, just blocks away, but the valiant effort to save the baby failed. The mother remains hospitalized.

Family members said the couple had a troubled history and that their sister was manipulated by her partner.

Court records confirm the man is currently out on bond for a February incident in which he was charged with assault of a pregnant person.

The family said the woman is now pregnant with a second child, a boy, and that doctors tell them the child is safe while his mother recovers.

The court documents indicate there was a no contact order in place to keep the man away from the woman, but it was ignored.

Relatives said the woman was often verbally and physically abused, but not strong enough to make a break.

Andrea Mendoza is the woman's sister. Mendoza said the fatal confrontation took place in her apartment.

Trying to stifle sobs, Mendoza said "I can't even go into my own apartment! My sister's baby's stuff is everywhere! It's heartbreaking!"

Mendoza said "My sister was literally beaten by him!"

Heaping hardship on the heartache, Mendoza said soon after they found out about the baby's death, she was served with an eviction notice. Mendoza said the first paperwork they received ordered them to vacate their home by midnight, but the apartment complex relented a bit and gave them ten days to leave. Mendoza called it unfair to be punished because her sister and niece are victims of abuse.

Family members said they are planning how to raise money to bury the baby and relocate. They said plans for a plate sale are underway.