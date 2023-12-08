Suspect jumps fence at gated community pool to steal keys and truck from local student

The incident was all captured on video, as the unsuspecting college student was taking a dip in the pool

SAN ANTONIO — On Tuesday, Parker Gee and his buddy were swimming in their gated community pool in the Bella Vista subdivision, when a thief saw his opportunity and took it.

"I walked out and my truck was gone. He (my buddy) looked at me and said where's your truck man? I instantly said it was stolen." says Parker Gee.

Parker Gee says he is meticulous about keeping his things in order. He says he always makes sure he locks his truck and keeps his keys with him. On Tuesday he left them on a table, while he jumped in the pool.

When he realized his truck was stolen, he thought maybe he had left them in the truck, but video evidence shows he did not.

Surveillance video from the community pool shows a suspect jumping a fence, then making his way to the pool area, where again he was caught on video swiping the keys off a table.

The truck was recovered early Saturday morning off Vance Jackson Road, but the Gee's are out about $2,000 in fees and damages.

Parker's father, Robert says he posted photos of the suspect on Nextdoor. Those photos lead to other neighbors saying they had seen the suspect before, and reported him to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office in connection to several hit and run cases on the same day Parker's truck was stolen.

Robert Gee says he commends both SAPD and BCSO, for helping them in the case, and leading to the recovery of Parker's truck.