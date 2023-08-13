Man stabbed during altercation at east-side home

Detectives are still trying to find the crime scene and track down the suspect.

SAN ANTONIO — Police say a man was stabbed during some type of altercation at a home on the east side of town early Sunday morning.

SAPD responded around 2:30 a.m. to the 3500 block of S New Braunfels Ave for reports of a cutting in progress.

When officers arrived at the location, they found a man with a cut on his arm. Police say the victim was with a woman and they gave a ride to another woman to a home near S Walters St and Rigsby Ave. When they dropped the woman off, the victim got into a fight with a man at that location and that's when he was stabbed in the arm.

The couple who provided the ride then drove to a nearby Whataburger to call police. The victim was taken to BAMC in stabkle condition.

Police searched the area and could not find a crime scene or a suspect.

No other injuries were reported.

This is an ongoing investigation.

