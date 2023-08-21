New Braunfels Police rule out connection in deaths of two women in the area of Buc-ee's

Police are still investigating the cause of the death of one of the women's deaths.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — New Braunfels Police have ruled out a connection between two deaths in the area of the I-35 Buc-ee's store in a short time frame.

Sunday night, officers were called to the Buc-ee's after a 51-year-old woman from New Braunfels was found dead in her car. Police said her death was due to "an obvious suicide attempt."

While officers were on the scene of that death, other officers were called out to an RV park a few blocks from the Buc-ee's location after a 51-year-old woman from New Braunfels was found dead inside her residence. Police said she had been deceased for at least 24 hours. An autopsy is being performed and her cause of death is still under investigation.

Again, detectives determined there was no evidence of a connection between these two deaths.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.

You can find KENS 5 in more places than ever before, including KENS5.com, the KENS 5 app, the KENS 5 YouTube channel, KENS 5's Roku and Fire TV apps, and across social media on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and more!