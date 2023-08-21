Man shot dead at east-side gas station

It happened around 1 p.m. along the 4600 block of FM 78 near Binz Engelman Road. The gunman has not been arrested.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot and killed in the back at a Valero gas station on the east side, near Kirby, on Monday afternoon, authorities say.

The shooting happened around 1 p.m. along the 4600 block of FM 78 near Binz Engelman Rd. Officials with the San Antonio Police Department (SAPD) said two men were arguing in front of the store near the air pump station when the conversation escalated into gunfire, and one man shot the other in the stomach.

The 41-year-old victim was rushed to BAMC, and later confirmed dead by SAPD. Officers say the suspect got away, but they do have a person of interest they were searching for.

This is a developing story.

