BCSO: Driver arrested after deputies spot stolen Kia and get led on chase early Monday

Multiple weapons were found inside the stolen vehicle.

SAN ANTONIO — A stolen car was recovered after the driver led deputies on a short chase early Monday morning.

Bexar County Sheriff's deputies spotted the stolen Kia on Highway 90 on the far west side of San Antonio just before 4:30 a.m. Just as deputies got behind the vehicle, the driver took off, leading them on a short chase.

The chase ended on East Amber Place on the south side of town.

Deputies have the driver in custody, however the passenger ran away on foot.

Officials found multiple weapons inside the stolen vehicle, as well as some items they believe may have been stolen during some recent burglaries on the west side of town.

This is a developing story.

