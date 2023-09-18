Man seriously injured in cutting, police say

Investigators were not able to get much information from the victim on exactly what happened.

SAN ANTONIO — Police say a man got seriously injured Sunday night, but they are not sure exactly how it happened.

San Antonio Police officers were called out to the intersection of Junior Street and Betty Jean Street near S New Braunfels Ave around 9 p.m. for reports of an unknown person with bodily injury.

The sergeant on the scene says he doesn't know exactly what happened, but think a fight may have led to the victim "possibly" being cut with a piece of metal.

Investigators say the victim was not cooperating and would not provide any information as to how it happened.

He was taken to BAMC for treatment. Police did say a person was detained for questioning.

This is a developing story.

