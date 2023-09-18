Officials say someone set fire to pile of trash in vacant apartment causing evacuation of entire building

The evacuated residents were allowed to return to their units shortly after firefighters ventilated the unit where the fire was started.

SAN ANTONIO — Officials say a fire that prompted the evacuation of an apartment complex on the southwest side of town may have been intentionally set.

San Antonio firefighters responded to the 2800 block of W Hutchins Place around 12:34 a.m. for reports of a structure fire.

When first responders arrived at the building, smoke was visible coming from a second floor unit in the building. An SAFD Battalion Chief said that unit was vacant, and contained a pile of burning trash in the center of the unit.

The Official said it appears someone intentionally set fire to the trash, then left the building before the fire crews arrived.

The entire building had to be evacuated, but the residents were allowed to return to their units shortly after firefighters ventilated the unit of origin.

No injuries to residents or any firefighters were reproted.

Officials say that damages were minimal, but no estimate on the dollar amount was provided.

Arson will make the scene to investigate.

