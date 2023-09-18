Manhunt underway for burglary suspect in Wilson County

The 33-year-old man was spotted Sunday in La Vernia, but got away from deputies.

WILSON COUNTY, Texas — A manhunt is underway in Wilson County for a burglary suspect on the run.

Robert Atkins, 33, is wanted on multiple warrants and was last spotted Sunday in La Vernia, which is about 45 minutes outside of San Antonio. His warrants are for vehicle burglary and property theft, which are both felonies.

The sheriff there says he was hiding in a home with his girlfriend on the 100 block of Blackjack Road. He got away after deputies chased him during a multi-agency response in the area.

Atkins is well-known by law enforcement in the area. Deputies suspect him in a string of recent vehicle thefts and burglaries in Wilson County.

Sheriff Jim Stewart says the suspect was almost caught Sunday. In a social media post, Stewart wrote deputies attempted to chase him from his girlfriend's RV. She was subsequently arrested for helping him with his escape.

Atkins was last seen wearing a black shirt and shorts with bright tennis shoes. At last check, he remains on the run.

As a precaution, the sheriff said there would be extra patrols in the area.

Anyone with information should call the Wilson County Sheriff's Office at (830) 393-2535.

