Teenage boy in critical condition after being hit by vehicle while he was walking on sidewalk

No word on what kind of vehicle may have been involved.

SAN ANTONIO — A 14-year-old boy was hit by a driver in an unknown vehicle while walking on the sidewalk, according to police.

It happened just after midnight Saturday morning in the 4000 block of East Southcross Blvd near Pecan Valley Elementary School on the city's east side.

San Antonio Police say the teen was on the sidewalk when a driver in an unidentified vehicle hit him. That driver did not stop to help the victim.

The boy was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.

E Southcross Blvd was shut down while police collected evidence. No information was provided as to what kind of vehicle may have been involved, although two witnesses did tell officers they saw a red sedan traveling east on Southcross that hit the boy.

No other injuries were reported.

If you have any information, you are asked to call police. This is a developing story.

