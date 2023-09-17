Man shot while inside his home in apparent drive-by shooting

Police have no suspects at this time.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot while inside his home early Sunday morning on the west side, according to SAPD.

San Antonio Police responded just before 4 a.m. to the 1500 block of Ruiz Street near N Zarzamora Street for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived at the location, they found an 18-year-old victim who had been shot in the arm. He told officers he was inside his home when someone drove by and fired off the shots, hitting him once.

Police found several shell casings in the street.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his arm.

Police have no information on suspects at this time and no other injuries were reported.

Police continue their investigation.

