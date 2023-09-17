Man shot, killed by police while allegedly trying to rob south-side restaurant

Chief McManus says some type of altercation happened between the suspect and the officer and he shot the suspect one or two times. He died at the scene.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot and killed by police as he was allegedly trying to rob a restaurant on the south side, according to SAPD.

San Antonio Police responded around 9:30 p.m. Saturday to the 3119 Roosevelt Avenue for a Robbery in progress at the Nicha's Comida Mexican Restaurant.

The suspect tried to rob the restaurant with a knife, but several employees chased the would-be robber out of the building, which is when the officer used deadly force to stop him, according to SAPD Chief McManus.

Chief McManus says some type of altercation happened between the suspect and the officer and he shot the suspect one or two times. He died at the scene from his injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

Police said all information provided is preliminary and may be subject to change as police continue their investigation.

MORE LOCAL NEWS

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.