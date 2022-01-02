Shooting leaves 2 dead, 2 injured on the southeast side, police say

Police say two people are dead and two are injured after a shooting at an apartment complex on the south side Sunday morning.

It happened at an apartment complex located in the 400 block of Montrose. Police said when they arrived on scene, they found two victims dead and one woman injured with a gunshot wound.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said they received a call about an altercation and subsequent shooting. Police said a woman was injured when a bullet went through the wall. In that same unit, a man and a woman were found dead, police said.

Police said they got another call about someone being shot at the same apartment complex but a different unit. They said they believe this person was involved in the altercation, but the details weren't specified.

Police said it appears to be drug-related but all of this information is preliminary and neither of the surviving shooting victims are cooperating.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.