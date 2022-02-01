Police investigating after man found stabbed in the face on the west side, police say

There was not any information on suspects. The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition and police are investigating.

SAN ANTONIO — A man is in the hospital recovering after being stabbed on the west side Saturday night, police said.

Just before midnight, the San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to a stabbing at the 300 block of Dolores Street.

SAPD said the victim had cuts to his hands and face. They said they think the stabbing may have happened at a different location and they are trying to figure that out.