Firefighters battle fire, high winds on the west side

SAN ANTONIO — Firefighters were able to put a fire out amid high winds early Sunday morning, officials say.

Just after 1:30 a.m., the San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the 300 block of Sylvia Avenue.

The battalion chief said they saw heavy smoke and fire coming from the home when they first arrived on scene. They tried putting the fire out before the high winds could cause the fire to spread.

Everyone who was inside the home was able to get out safely and no injuries were reported, officials said.