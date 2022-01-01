Man shot after leaving bar on northwest side after New Year's celebration

Police said the 22-year-old is in critical condition after leaving Privat Bar, located on UTSA Boulevard and Vance Jackson Road.

SAN ANTONIO — A 22-year-old man became critically injured when someone shot him as he left a bar on the northwest side early Saturday morning, police said. The shooting happened in the rear parking lot of the location.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, officers responded at 3:30 a.m. to the shooting victim at the front of Privat Bar, located at the intersection of UTSA Boulevard and Vance Jackson Road.

When they arrived, they learned the victim had been "sitting in a vehicle in the rear parking lot, when the unknown vehicle drove through the parking lot at a very low rate of speed, with headlights turned off. At some point, someone in the vehicle opened fire with a firearm. Several vehicles were hit," according to SAPD's preliminary information released hours after the shooting.

The victim was hit while sitting in the backseat of one of the vehicles, police said.

Investigators said the suspects took off in an older model red Nissan Altima. SAPD was unable to locate the vehicle, or the suspects involved.