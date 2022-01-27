Severely malnourished and neglected pit bulls make recovery, available for adoption

Two dogs were who mistreated have now been nursed back to health and are ready to go to their furever homes. 🐾

SAN ANTONIO — Two neglected dogs are ready for a second chance at a life full of love, the San Antonio Humane Society announced Thursday!

Adonis and Aphrodite, two pit bull terriers were brought to SAHS in December. When SAHS received them, they said they were in bad shape --- really weak, hungry and severely underweight.

The four year old pups were taken to Animal Care Services weighing 25 pounds, which is about 30 pounds underweight for a dog their size and age, SAHS said.

“Both were showing signs of extreme malnutrition and starvation, to the point where Adonis could barely sit up or walk,” SAHS Chief Veterinarian Dr. Kristine Hawkins said.

Despite everything they had been through, their little tails were wagging with enthusiasm as people helped them recover from the neglect and abuse they endured.

SAHS said they had to slowly reintroduce the dogs to food to prevent their organs from shutting down.

“This couple has been pampered by the medical staff and volunteers during their stay, and their journey has been nothing short of miraculous,” Hawkins added. “They have gone from depressed and lethargic to bounding with energy!”

SAHS says in the last two weeks, the duo has made their biggest improvement yet, filling out their coats which are starting to show new colors!

“Both are extremely beloved, and we cannot wait for them to find the perfect home where they will never have to be hungry or want for anything again,” Hawkins concluded.