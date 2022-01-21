$4,600 reward being offered for missing Yorkie last seen in Marion

A viewer reached out to KENS 5 asking us to spread the word about this missing service dog.

MARION, Texas — A woman is devastated that her service dog, Roxie, is missing.

Roxie lives in the Harvest Hills subdivision between Marion and Santa Clara.

"Our neighborhood has been helping with walking the surrounding areas, using hunting search dogs, posting fliers, posting in every site possible," the viewer said.

Some neighbors have reportedly donated a sum of $4,600 as a reward.

"The family is devastated, please help," she says.

If you have any information about this missing dog, here is the flyer that is being shared around social media: