The ‘Safe Outdoor Dogs’ Act is now Texas law | What does this mean for dog owners?

The new state law doesn’t change much for dog owners in San Antonio but it could mean harsher penalties for those using chains to tether their animals.

SAN ANTONIO — Beginning Tuesday, Texans can now face harsher penalties for unlawfully tying up their dogs outside.

Governor Greg Abbott signed the Safe Outdoor Dogs Act in October 2021. The bill bans the use of chains for tethering dogs. Dog owners can only use humane materials such as trolley systems or ziplines on their animals outdoors. You will also need to provide shelter, shade and clean water for your tied up pup.

This bill doesn’t change much for dog owners in San Antonio. City leaders banned chains in 2017 but Animal Care Services said it does hold repeat offenders to a higher standard. Repeat offenders can now face a class B misdemeanor with 180 days in county jail and a $2,000 fine.

ACS said people can call 3-1-1 to submit a complaint and encourage pictures for a stronger case.

“With those pictures, we can do something right then and there,” said Sgt. Bethany Snowden.

Sgt. Snowden said in exigent circumstances you are not allowed to have your dog tied up at all. Her warning comes 48 hours before a wintry cold front is expected in San Antonio.

“You can have the dog outside as long as it has access to food, water and shelter. The shelter needs to have three solid sides, a roof and flooring off the ground. I recommend putting blankets inside or bringing the dogs inside altogether,” she said.