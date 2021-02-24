SAPD: Suspects shoot at home that family, including infant, were sleeping inside

Police said they believe the two suspects walked up to the home and started shooting.

SAN ANTONIO — Two suspects are accused of opening fire on a south-side home while an infant was sleeping inside, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 130 block of Los Arboles near South Flores Street.

Police said they believe the two suspects walked up to the home and started shooting, then ran away. Multiple shell casings were found on the sidewalk.

The officer said four people were asleep inside at the time of the shooting, including the infant. None of them were reportedly hit by a bullet.

Authorities are searching for the suspects. A potential motive was not reported.