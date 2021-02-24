'I wanna know why he did it': SA family’s car lit on fire, camera captures man running away

Police later told the family the suspect used gas to ignite the flames.

SAN ANTONIO — A local family experienced the most rude of awakenings over the weekend when they saw a man lurking near their home via a personal security camera, moments before their car lit up in flames.

The man was then seen taking off from the area.

KENS 5 spoke with a woman who says she woke up Saturday at around 3 a.m. to her 36-year-old son frantically running through the hallway and out the door. She said he heard commotion outside, and it turned out to be their burning car.

“When I first saw the car, I couldn’t believe it. I couldn’t believe what I was seeing,” she said.

The mother didn’t want to reveal her identity because she is still shaken from her experience.

“I feel it every day now. I hear a noise or something outside. It’s something that I didn’t feel before.”



When the family checked their surveillance video, they saw a man walking toward their car in the driveway. Several minutes later, the car erupts in flames and the man takes off. As he is running down the street, the video shows her son rushing toward the car.

The woman says her son was able to put the fire out with a hose; police later told the family the person used gas to ignite the flames. She’s had to ask people to get a ride to work because the car was her only mode of transportation.

“We work for what we have. I go to work. I’ve been working since I was 15 years old. It hurts,” she said. “I wanna know why he did it? I’m a mom. A hardworking mom. Why would you do that?