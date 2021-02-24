'Our community deserves answers': Nirenberg form special committee to evaluate local response to devastating storms

The mayor announced the formation of the seven-member committee on Twitter Tuesday evening.

SAN ANTONIO — Mayor Ron Nirenberg has formed a special seven-member committee to assess the local response to last week's devastating storms and find out "what can be done to be better prepared for the future."

"It is our duty to report to the community how our emergency response operations and public utilities got in this situation," Nirenberg wrote in a Monday message to San Antonio attorneys and City Manager Erik Walsh, whom the mayor asked for support.

The letter also specifies the committee's appointees. Along with city councilmembers Adriana Rocha Garcia, Ana Sandoval, Manny Pelaez and Clayton Perry, the group consists of three community members: Former City Councilmember Reed Williams; former Texas Bar Association President Lisa Tatum; and retired U.S. Air Force General Edward Rice.

Our community deserves answers.



I've appointed a Select Committee on 2021 Winter Storm Preparedness and Response to evaluate what happened locally and what can be done to be better prepared for the future. pic.twitter.com/JD9Q50q0EI — Mayor Ron | Wear a mask! 😷 (@Ron_Nirenberg) February 24, 2021