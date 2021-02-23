'Elsa the Tiger' rescued from the cold gets a new home

When San Antonio was starting to hunker down with freezing temperatures, a "crying tiger" was found on the city's southwest side, according to BCSO.

Another tiger was reported being seen wandering around a neighborhood on the west side also in February.

One of the most bizarre calls the Bexar County Sheriff's Office received last week was for a "crying tiger" left in the cold. When deputies found the animal, she was in a poorly secured cage.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said "Elsa the Tiger," as he referred to her in a Facebook video, is getting a fairy tale ending.

On Tuesday, with the help of Southern Wildlife Rehab, she was being secured to be transported to a new home courtesy of the Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch. That's about a 5-hour drive from San Antonio and located near Tyler and southeast of the Dallas area.

Elsa was found the night before Valentine's Day on February 13 in a yard in the 18200 block of Primo Street, not far from Interstate 35 and Shepherd Road – just as the mercury was dropping.

Deputies got a call about the wild animal being found alone on someone's property. According to BCSO, the people housing the tiger were issued a Class C misdemeanor citation because it's illegal to have a tiger in Bexar County, as well as in the city of San Antonio.

Initially the tiger was removed and placed at the Southern Wildlife Rescue. The discovery of the tiger came about a week after another tiger was reported as being on the loose in a west side neighborhood.

Salazar said he hopes to have more updates as Elsa gets used to her new home.