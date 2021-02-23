South Texas judge facing several election fraud charges

Few details have been provided by authorities.

SAN ANTONIO — A Medina County judge is out of jail and facing serious election fraud-related charges stemming from an unspecified incident.

Justice of the Peace Tomas Ramirez was taken into custody in Bandera County. He's facing multiple charges, including 17 counts of unlawful possession of a ballot or ballot envelope.

Ramirez is one of four people accused of engaging in organized election fraud.

Authorities haven't released details regarding how they believe a crime was committed, or what election may have been targeted.

KENS 5 has reached out to Ramirez for comment, as well as to Medina County officials. We'll let you know if we get responses.