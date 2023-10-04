SAPD searching for man accused of robbing hardware store at gunpoint

If you have any information on who this person is, you are asked to call SAPD's Robbery Task Force Unit at (210) 207-0300.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio authorities have released photos of a man accused of aggravated robbery in a January incident.

On Jan. 28, San Antonio police say, the unidentified man pictured below was seen shoplifting from a hardware store off I-35 and South Zarzamora Street. At some point, the man pulled out a gun and fled the scene in an unknown vehicle.

Police didn't specify the value of the items the man is believed to have taken.

If you have any information on the suspect's identity, you are asked to call SAPD's Robbery Task Force Unit at (210) 207-0300.

