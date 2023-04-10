Two children involved in standoff that began as a domestic incident, BCSO says

Multiple units are on the scene and officials say that it is contained to one residence where the suspect is.

SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is currently working a standoff on the east side of town Monday morning.

Deputies say the incident is contained to a residence located in the 9800 block of New Sulphur Springs Road. Multiple BCSO units are on the scene as officials work to resolve the situation which began around 8 a.m.

According to Sheriff Javier Salazar, the situation began with a domestic incident overnight involving a 32-year-old man and a woman who live inside the home with their two children. The woman is no longer inside the house, but the man is, as well as the two kids who are under the age of 12.

Sheriff Salazar said he has not made any threats towards the kids, but they do want to get them out of the home to ensure their safety.

The location is just a few blocks away from East Central High School. We reached out to the school and they released this statement:

Please see our current message regarding the situation--

"The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, along with other local law enforcement including the ECPD, have responded to a stand-off at a location near the high school. Multiple units are on the scene, and the incident is contained. ECPD has increased its presence at the high school to ensure safe drop-off for students. Out of an abundance of caution, we have placed the high school into a modified “Secure,” locking the perimeter down and keeping students in class. We will continue to monitor the situation and will update you as more information becomes available. Once again, there is no threat on campus, and everyone is safe and secure."

Thank you,

Lisa Stallard

Communications Specialist

Traffic may be impacted as a result of this incident, so use an alternate route.

This is a developing story.